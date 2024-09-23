Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

