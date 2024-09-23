Certified Advisory Corp Buys 892 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Rollins Financial grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

