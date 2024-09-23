Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 8,857 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

