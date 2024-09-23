Certified Advisory Corp Buys 12,660 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

