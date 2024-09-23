Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.81% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

