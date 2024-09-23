163,020 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $82.49 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

