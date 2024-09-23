Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,499 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

