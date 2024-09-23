Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

