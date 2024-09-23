Certified Advisory Corp Has $9.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 219,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

