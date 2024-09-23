Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,604 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,502,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

