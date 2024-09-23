iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

