Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $577.62 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.94 and its 200 day moving average is $546.45. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

