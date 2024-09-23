Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,820,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,344,000.

BATS:IAGG opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

