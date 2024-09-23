Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 1.23% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA APRW opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

