Certified Advisory Corp Sells 513 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.69% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 233,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000.

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

