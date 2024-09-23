Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

