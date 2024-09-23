Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 20,763 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

DBEF stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

