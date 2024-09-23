Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

