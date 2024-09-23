Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

