Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,293,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,720,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

