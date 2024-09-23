Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $281.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

