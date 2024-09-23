Certified Advisory Corp Sells 507 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

