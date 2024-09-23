HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Catalent makes up about 1.6% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Catalent by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 366,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 172,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

