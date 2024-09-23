Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $162.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

