Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 681 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

