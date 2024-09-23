Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

