Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 131,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $36.04 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.