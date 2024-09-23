Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,214 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 565.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 152,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 129,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

