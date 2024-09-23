Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,600 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $274.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.