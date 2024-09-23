Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $278.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

