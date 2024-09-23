Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 310 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $239.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

