Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

