Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

