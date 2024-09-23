Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 38,600 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 311.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $152.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $157.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

