MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

MET opened at $80.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.