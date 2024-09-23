AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.28 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.