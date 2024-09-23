AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,780 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

