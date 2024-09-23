AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IXN opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

