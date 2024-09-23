Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $87.69 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

