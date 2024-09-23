AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,713 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 448.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

