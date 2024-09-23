AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,647,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

