AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after buying an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $539.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.47. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

