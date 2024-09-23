AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,921,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

