AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

