AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,121 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIGH. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

