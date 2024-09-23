AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $60.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

