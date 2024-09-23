AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,718 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.