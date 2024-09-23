Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

