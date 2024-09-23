AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $910.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

