Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

